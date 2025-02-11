Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha storm into semis with dominant win over TN

Nagpur, Feb 11 (IANS) Former winners Vidarbha delivered a commanding performance to book their spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, thrashing Tamil Nadu by 198 runs on Day 4 of their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday. Riding on Nachiket Bhute’s three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod’s resolute century, last season’s runners-up continued their winning momentum, sealing a convincing victory at home.

Chasing a daunting target of 401 runs, Tamil Nadu’s star-studded batting lineup crumbled under Vidarbha’s relentless bowling attack. Seamer Nachiket Bhute was the wrecker-in-chief early on, returning figures of 3-19 in 10 overs, dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan (18), Vijay Shankar (5), and Boopathi Kumar (0) in quick succession.

Tamil Nadu found themselves reeling at 45/5 on the penultimate day, with right-arm pacer Aditya Thakare striking the first blow by removing Mohammed Ali (10). While Pradosh Ranjan Paul (53 off 95 balls) and Sonu Yadav (57 off 84 balls) attempted a fightback, it proved too little too late.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3-40) wrapped up the tail, ensuring Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 202 in 61.1 overs, sealing Vidarbha’s emphatic victory.

Vidarbha entered Day 4 with a 297-run lead but ensured there was no room for a Tamil Nadu comeback, adding 103 more runs to their overnight total before being dismissed for 272 in 92.3 overs.

The backbone of their innings was Yash Rathod’s patient 112 off 213 balls, his fifth First-Class century. Resuming on 55 overnight, the middle-order batter grew in confidence and stitched a crucial 120-run partnership with Harsh Dubey (64), which further solidified Vidarbha’s stronghold.

By the time Tamil Nadu took the field for their second innings, the 400-run target seemed an uphill battle, and Vidarbha’s bowlers ensured they never got close.

Vidarbha will face 42-time champion Mumbai in their semifinal clash.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 353 & 272 beat Tamil Nadu 225 & 202 in 61.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 53, Sonu Yadav 57; Nachiket Bhute 3/19, Harsh Dubey 3/40) by 198 runs.

