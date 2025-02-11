Neha Sharma enjoys the rich history of Germany during her vacay

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma recently took off to Germany to enjoy some me time. During her stay, the diva also visited the Frankfurter Goethe Museum.

Dropping some glimpses from her recent museum visit, Neha Sharma wrote on her official IG, "A little winter chill, a little golden glow, and a lot of good vibes." The social media pictures feature the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' actress enjoying the rich history of the country. In one of the snaps, she is posing outside the museum, while in the other she is reading the various notes displayed for the visitors.

A few days ago, Neha Sharma used social media to give her fans a sneak peek into her blissful Sunday. Posing on her couch, she was seen wearing nothing but an oversized white shirt, along with white socks. "Best place to be..Happy Sunday!", Neha Sharma wrote as the caption.

Her post also included a picture of a delicious cake, along with a video of a wide range of beautiful flowers.

Talking about her professional commitments, Neha Sharma will next be seen in the highly anticipated drama, "De De Pyaar De 2." The sequel to the 2019 film "De De Pyaar De" has been made under the direction of Anshul Sharma.

The sequel will feature Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan as the core cast. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the drama, whereas Ajay Devgn will play Ashish Mehra yet again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan will also essay the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the film.

Besides them, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood will also play significant roles in the sequel, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is expected to reach the audience on November 14, 2025.

