Rajasthani decor and folk music to enthrall audience during IPL matches in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) As Jaipur gears up to host the IPL 2025 season, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set to embrace a Rajasthani-themed makeover. The interiors will feature traditional lehariya and panchranga decor, adding a vibrant local touch to the stadium, said Neeraj K. Pawan, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pawan emphasized the importance of introducing cricket fans to Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.

“The lighting inside the stadium will reflect the bright colours of Rajasthan, enhancing the festive atmosphere,” he said.

For the first time, IPL matches in Jaipur will showcase live performances by Rajasthani folk artists, moving beyond the traditional cheerleading format, he said.

“Till now, the world has seen cheer girls dancing to IPL music, but this year, folk artists have been invited to mesmerize audiences with their exceptional talent,” he told IANS.

In a significant move towards sustainability, IPL matches in Rajasthan will feature a sapling plantation drive. “Each player will plant as many saplings as the number of runs they score during the tournament,” Pawan revealed.

The initiative aims to transform the SMS Stadium into a green stadium by next year.

Additionally, this year’s IPL in Jaipur will be organized as a Green IPL, ensuring a plastic-free environment throughout the matches.

Beyond cricket and culture, the Jaipur IPL matches will also serve as a platform for social impact. The government will use the event to raise awareness about organ and eye donation. Players will be featured in short awareness videos encouraging people to pledge their organs.

“Three lakh people are waiting for eye transplants. Through this IPL, we aim to spread awareness via hoardings and campaigns,” he said.

Families of those who have passed away can still bless those in need by choosing organ donation,” Pawan stated.

With a mix of cricket, culture, and social responsibility, IPL 2025 in Jaipur promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience.

