Rajasthan Speaker breaks down in Assembly after abusive language by state Cong chief

Jaipur, Feb 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani broke down in tears during the House proceedings on Tuesday, accusing State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra of insulting him and using abusive language.

Expressing his distress, Speaker Devnani said, "I have been a member of this House for five terms, but I have never heard such words before. I have always remained impartial, yet these baseless allegations deeply hurt me."

He also remarked, "After hearing all this, I feel he is not even fit to be an MLA, but I leave this decision to the House."

The Assembly has been in a deadlock following the 'Dadi' remark made by a state Minister about former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The situation escalated on Tuesday when suspended Congress MLAs attempted to forcibly enter the Assembly, leading to a scuffle with security personnel.

Outside the Assembly, Dotasra emphasised that there was no discussion about his personal apology in any agreement and highlighted internal differences within the government.

In protest against the suspension proceedings, Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Assembly for nearly an hour.

The Assembly impasse, ongoing for the past five days, began with the Minister's remarks on Indira Gandhi.

However, the situation worsened after the State Congress President refused to issue an apology in the House on Monday.

Adding to the turmoil, Dotasra's alleged abusive remarks against the Speaker after Monday's session further complicated negotiations, stalling the reinstatement of six suspended Congress MLAs and reigniting tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition.

With the suspended MLAs now barred from re-entering the House, the political deadlock in the Assembly shows no signs of easing.

Meanwhile, state Minister Jawaharsingh Bedham told IANS that those responsible for making the Speaker teary eyed will have to pay the cost.

