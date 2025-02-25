Chhattisgarh Assembly pays tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Raipur, Feb 25 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday bestowed profound tributes upon the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who departed from this mortal realm in December of the preceding year.

With the commencement of proceedings, the Speaker, Raman Singh, acknowledged the lamentable passing of Dr. Singh.

The departed statesman is revered as the harbinger of economic liberalisation and reforms, a sentiment echoed by the Speaker.

The monumental contributions of Dr. Singh in propelling the Indian economy to unprecedented heights were lauded as truly unforgettable, the Speaker observed.

His legacy, marked by humility, a gentle disposition, and an unassuming nature, was fondly remembered.

With his demise, the nation has suffered the loss of a distinguished politician, an adept administrator, and an erudite economist, observed the Speaker.

The state Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, extolled Dr. Manmohan Singh as a paragon of scholarship and humility.

"I was privileged to garner invaluable knowledge from Dr. Manmohan Singh during my tenure as a Member of Parliament. The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered at the culmination of Dr. Singh's Rajya Sabha tenure, remain indelibly etched in memory," proclaimed Sai.

"Dr. Singh, even when confined to a wheelchair, exemplified an unwavering commitment to his duties, casting his vote on a Bill -- an embodiment of the conscientiousness expected of an member of Parliament. His presence in the House fortified the principles of democracy," the Chief Minister expounded.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, a luminary of extraordinary intellect, adeptly shouldered myriad significant responsibilities throughout his public service. He held the esteemed positions of Governor of the Reserve Bank, Finance Minister at the Centre, and Prime Minister, elaborated Sai, concluding, "His life shall eternally serve as an inspiration to us all."

Leader of the Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, and former Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, also paid homage to Dr. Singh, reminiscing upon his manifold contributions.

In a gesture of solemn respect, the Assembly observed a moment of silence for several minutes, paying homage to the departed leader, subsequent to which the Speaker adjourned the House for a brief interval of five minutes.

