ICSI CS Results 2025: Check, Download, and Apply for Verification

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for CS Executive and Professional Courses. The exam took place in December last year. Candidates can download their results and marks statement for both exams on icsi.edu.

To download the results, candidates will require their registration number and roll number. The result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive exam will be available online at icsi.edu. Meanwhile, the result-cum-marks statement for the CS Professional program will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the results are announced.

The ICSI CS Executive result was announced at 2 pm and the ICSI CS Professional result was announced at 11 AM.

How to download ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam results

Go to the ICSI official website icsi.edu

Navigate to the homepage and click on "CS Professional Scorecard" or "CS Executive Scorecard"

Enter your login credentials (registration number and roll number)

The ICSI CS result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep the result for future reference.

Candidates can also apply for verification of their ICSI CS marks within 21 days of declaration. The online facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from February 26, 2025, from 1 PM till March 18, 2025, up to midnight.