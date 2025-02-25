CPI-M to opt for complete decentralisation of campaign strategy in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) The CPI-M in West Bengal will adopt the option of complete decentralisation of the party’s campaign strategy for the crucial Assembly elections in the state next year.

This decentralisation strategy might be adopted as per an internal report adopted at the party’s ongoing 27th state conference at Dankuni in Hooghly district.

Party insiders said that this decentralisation of the campaign strategy is not just suggested in the internal report but a major section of the delegates at the conference also expressed support for the measure.

Explaining the nature of decentralisation, a Central Committee member said that the first layer of regionalisation would be at the zonal level, where the key issues in that particular zone would be identified and the campaign strategy fixed accordingly.

In the second layer of decentralisation, he added, the campaign strategy would be fragmented further based on the key issues of the assembly constituencies coming under that zone concerned.

"West Bengal has diverse cultural and ethnic patterns, where the key issues and aspirations of one zone are different from the other. In such a situation, any all-round campaign strategy for the entire state would not work out. Hence, there is the necessity of decentralisation of the campaign strategy," the Central Committee member said.

The 27th state conference of the party, which started on February 22, is slated to end on Tuesday following which the new state committee of the CPI-M will be announced. The new state committee will be leading the party for the Assembly elections in the state next year.

In an internal party document, the CPI-M had already identified the ruling Trinamool Congress as the biggest beneficiary of the binary polarisation of politics in West Bengal.

In the said internal document, which had analysed the party’s election strategy, the CPI-M's central leadership had stressed that the party comrades at all levels should pay more attention to countering BJP both "politically" and "ideologically".

"In West Bengal, the party has been fighting both the Trinamool Congress and BJP for the past decade. While doing so, the party at all levels must pay more attention to counter the BJP politically and ideologically. This is important since a large section of secular-minded people see the TMC as an effective counter to the BJP because of the binary politics that has evolved," the document read.

However, a section of the state leadership of the party in West Bengal, feels that identifying Trinamool as the biggest beneficiary in this binary polarisation is a somewhat over-simplified formula, since while it is true that a section of the secular-minded people in the state have accepted it as an effective counter to the BJP, at the same time, a large section of anti-TMC voters are now are accepting the BJP as an effective counter to the state’s ruling party.

