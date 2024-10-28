Rajasthan Police arrest suspected Bangladeshi resident with fake Aadhar card

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested a suspected Bangladeshi resident on charges of residing in Jaipur with a fake Adhaar card. His accomplice has also been arrested for helping him in getting a fake Aadhar card.

Police officials from Bhankrota police station said that a fake Aadhar card was recovered from the possession of one Noju Fakir (45). The fake identity card was mentioned as 18 years old.

DCP West said that the suspected Bangladeshi Noju Fakir (45), son of Ohab Fakir, resident of Jaisinghpura Bhankrota and associate Firoz Qureshi (40) resident of Sikar House Chandpole Bazaar have been arrested.

Police have recovered a fake Aadhaar card from the possession of accused Noju Fakir. The search is on for one of Firoz Qureshi's brother Mohammad Aamir alias Raja, who is another helper in making the fake Aadhaar card.

At least 12 suspected Bangladeshis were arrested on October 20. A team was formed that raided the area and arrested 12 suspected Bangladeshis. During the operation, ID cards were checked along with interrogation. Bangladeshi documents were found with the suspected. Along with that, an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, labour card, driving license, PAN card, Indian identity card, and bank and property-related documents were also found.

After verification, the police arrested another suspected Bangladeshi Sohag Khan, resident of Jaisinghpura Bhankrota, his wife Nasreen Khanam, son Mobile Khan, Shabnam, Shiba Khan and Shabnur along with an Indian associate Usman Khan, resident of JDA flat Jaisinghpura. Six other members of the family being minors and disabled, were admitted to child welfare centres.

Police then presented the arrested suspect Bangladeshi Sohag Khan in the court and took him on a 10-day custody remand. During interrogation, accused Sohag said that Noju Fakir, who is a resident of Bangladesh, had got the fake Aadhaar cards of Noju's family members made with the help of Firoz Qureshi and his brother Mohammad Aamir alias Raja. The police team then raided and arrested the suspect Bangladeshi Noju Fakir and his associate Firoz Qureshi. Firoz Qureshi's brother Mohammad Aamir alias Raja is absconding.

Another suspect Bangladeshi Sohag is wanted by Chennai Police. Investigation has revealed that suspect Bangladeshi Noju has got his Aadhaar card made at the address of Sohag's flat.

Accused Sohag Khan is an accomplice in getting Milan Talukdar's fake passport made in the name of Jihat Khan. Sohag Khan is wanted by the Chennai Police. After questioning accused Sohag Khan, an investigation is going on regarding documents of other Bangladeshis and others.

