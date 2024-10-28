Olivia Rodrigo hints at her return to acting

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo has expressed her wish to return to acting in the future. The 21-year-old Grammy-winning singer started out starring on the Disney Channel series 'Bizaardvark' in 2016.

Her last role was playing Nini Salazar-Roberts in the series 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ from 2019 until 2022. After making a concert film for Netflix, the actress-singer has admitted she would love to land a big-screen role one day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of her 'Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour' movie, she said, "I would love that. I love telling stories and I love telling stories in songs, but I’m not opposed to telling stories in film too I’d really be into that. “Who knows? We’ll see where the wind takes me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it's not the first time Olivia has discussed a potential return to acting and she previously admitted she would love to star in a coming-of-age flick.

She earlier told ‘Variety’, "I think that'd be really fun. I love movies, I love telling stories. "I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I'm actually of age".

Olivia has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years. However, the singer insists that her friends and family have helped her to remain "grounded".

Olivia also feels that her parents have helped her to ignore the trappings of fame and success. She said: "My parents take all this craziness in the best way. They always say, 'We are so proud of you and all these achievements are incredible, but we would be equally proud of you if you were in school in your hometown’. They’re the best and that’s a really important attitude to have”.

