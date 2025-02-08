Rajasthan BJP hails PM Modi for Delhi Assembly poll victory

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP state chief President Madan Rathore on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Delhi Assembly election win, saying that the people have been liberated from the “Maha Thug Company”.

“This victory is not just of the BJP, but of the wisdom, courage, and determination of the people of Delhi. For years, Delhiites longed for an honest and development-driven government. By electing the BJP, they have taken a decisive step towards a brighter future. This victory is a liberation from the ‘Maha Thug Company’ that deceived the people of Delhi with corruption, scams, and administrative failures,” said the BJP chief.

He added that the victory is a result of the people’s aspirations, trust, and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the relentless efforts of BJP workers.

Speaking at the BJP state office, Rathore emphasised that Delhi’s voters have given a resounding response to those who misled them with false promises and empty assurances.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Kejriwal government of misgovernance and misleading the public for years. He asserted that the people of Delhi, through their votes, have dismantled this fraudulent system and set the city on a new path.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madan Rathore exchange sweets in Jaipur celebrating the win.

Earlier, Raje arrived at the BJP headquarters, where she was warmly received by state president Madan Rathore.

Rathore offered sweets to Raje, and in return, she fed him Laddu, sharing the joy of the party’s success.

Expressing gratitude, Raje hailed the massive mandate as a clear endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Heartiest congratulations to the BJP on this historic victory. The people of Delhi have decisively chosen to build a prosperous and progressive Delhi under the leadership of our respected PM Modi,” she said.

She also extended her appreciation to the dedicated BJP workers, whose tireless efforts and unwavering commitment made this victory possible.

