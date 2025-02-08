Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he keeps his bad mood away

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that he consciously keeps his bad mood at bay, especially when surrounded by good people.

Known for his upbeat persona and positive energy, Diljit emphasized the importance of staying calm and composed, highlighting how the company we keep can greatly influence our mood and outlook on life. On Saturday, the Udta Punjab actor posted his stylish photos where he is seen dressed in a black outfit paired with a matching black turban, exuding elegance and sophistication. Diljit completed his look black sunglasses.

In the images, the singer is seen striking different poses for the camera. In one candid shot, Dosanjh flaunted his radiant smile. Yesterday, the Born to Shine singer dropped a video of him where he is seen vibing to his song, Heer.

On the professional front, Diljit is gearing up for the release upcoming movie “Punjab 95.” A few days ago, he treated fans to his first look from the film and captioned, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95.”

The film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who served as the director of a bank in Amritsar, Punjab, during the turbulent period of militancy in the state. In the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were given sweeping powers to detain individuals, often labeling them as suspected terrorists.

Apart from this, the singer also has the Sunny Deol-starrer war drama “Border 2” in the pipeline.

Announcing Diljit’s involvement in the film, the makers shared a motion poster in September and wrote, “The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026.”

