Man City vs Leyton Orient shows why FA Cup is ‘unbelievable’ says Guardiola

Leyton, Feb 8 (IANS) Manchester City fought back from a goal down to register a 2-1 win over League One side Leyton Orient at the Brisbane Road on Saturday. After what can only be described as a brilliant display by Orient, City head coach Pep Guardiola stated the FA Cup ‘is unbelievable.’

The home side took a shock lead in the 16th minute in dramatic fashion when a long-range chip from Jamie Donley bounced off goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno and crossed the line. Despite trailing at half-time, City fought back and goals by Abdukodir Khusanov and substitute Kevin de Bruyne saw them secure the victory.

“We played a really good game, it was a typical FA Cup game - that's why this competition is unbelievable. We knew that they were strong and they'd run in the channels. They are a really good team and incredibly well managed but we created a lot of chances. I'm happy to go through," said Pep in the post-game interaction.

The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in world football with every team in the country playing in the knockout tournament. Over the course of the cup’s storied history the theme of ‘David vs Goliath’ has consistently continued with this being no exception.

Leyton Orient, the side that currently occupies ninth place in the League One table, head coach Richie Wellens revealed the club chairman was ‘buzzing’ to get the opportunity to meet Guardiola at the game.

"When this draw comes out, you've worried the player's mind goes to that. We needed legs in the last 20 minutes. Our lads are learning their trades. The game management is what you need to be a proper player.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere, they're a brilliant outfit and I wish them well in Madrid. Our chairman's buzzing he met Pep,” said Wellens.

