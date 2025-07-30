Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka on August 4, submit memorandum on election 'malpractices'

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Bengaluru on August 4 and submit a memorandum to the State Election Commission regarding the "election malpractice" in a particular constituency in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "Rahul Gandhi claims that election irregularities took place in Karnataka. In this context, he will submit a letter to the Election Commission. He will be arriving in Bengaluru on August 4. On that occasion, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will organise several programmes."

When asked about the specific events planned for the day, Parameshwara responded that nothing has been finalised yet.

He said that one option under consideration is for Rahul Gandhi to address Congress workers at Freedom Park, after which the party leaders may proceed to the State Election Commission to submit a memorandum.

Parameshwara further stated, "The High Court gave a verdict in 2022 banning processions in Bengaluru. We will plan our programme keeping that verdict in mind. It has not yet been decided whether to organise a rally, and most likely, there won't be one."

Parameshwara noted that Rahul Gandhi has publicly alleged that election malpractice occurred in Karnataka. "When one goes through the complaints submitted in this regard, it becomes clear. Many complaints have been lodged, cutting across party lines, and leaders from various constituencies have filed them. We cannot judge whether the allegations are true or false," he said.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi referring to a specific constituency, Parameshwara said, "When the by-elections were held, it involved only one segment, right? It was in that context that he made the statement."

However, sources within the Congress party revealed that it is planning a mega event to draw national attention, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Party leaders are considering organising a padyatra or a massive rally.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other national leaders are expected to join the protest rally along with Rahul Gandhi, the sources added.

Sources also confirmed that State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has convened a meeting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Wednesday evening to discuss preparations for the event.

Further, sources revealed that the party has gathered strong evidence suggesting that voters from three Assembly segments within the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency also voted in elections held in a neighbouring state.

According to sources, "Documents have been collected to show that names of voters belonging to a particular community were selectively dropped from the electoral rolls. Based on these findings and pieces of evidence, Rahul Gandhi has decided to visit Bengaluru and launch a strong agitation."

Earlier, Gandhi alleged, "The Election Commission of India is not doing its job. Now, we have concrete, 100 per cent proof of the poll panel allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka."

"Thousands and thousands of new voters, aged 50 years, 45 years, 60 and 65 years are added. We have caught them. I want to send a message to the Election Commission: if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they can get away, you are mistaken, " Gandhi said.

Responding to Gandhi's allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka denied the charges and stated that electoral rolls are prepared transparently and copies are shared with recognised parties.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka V. Anbukumar has stated on Thursday that, "As per law, an appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the electoral rolls. No appeals were received."

