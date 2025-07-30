Hawaii Tsunami Warning: Massive Waves Hit Maui, Islands Remain on High Alert

In a concerning update for the people of Hawaii, tsunami waves have hit, and the islands remain on high alert, with people being told to get to higher ground and ships being asked to remain offshore. The mayor of Honolulu has told the residents, "Please take this very seriously. Get yourself as high as you possibly can," say authorities, even though they are yet to see "a wave of consequence."

A massive Tsunami wave of 4 ft has been recorded at Haleiwa, Oahu. In the latest update from the island's emergency management, people are warned to remain outside the evacuation zone until further notice. It also says that tsunami waves are currently impacting the state, and the tsunami warning remains in effect.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported that the tsunami gauge at Kahului, Maui, recorded a wave amplitude of 5.7 feet above normal sea level. The US Navy has secured vessels in Hawaii ports and evacuated shorelines and beaches as tsunami waves reached the state, officials said.

On Oahu, a pass was opened on the Waianae Coast to aid evacuations, while efforts were underway to relay updates from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and NOAA.

WATCH: New footage shows flooding in Hilo as tsunami waves make landfall in Hawaii.

Hawaii Tsunami: What Triggered It and What's Happening on the Ground?

Numerous tiny tsunamis have been triggered along the Pacific Coast by a reported 8.8-mag earthquake that occurred at 3:25 p.m. PST, 315 miles southwest of Bering Island, Komandorski, and 80 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, in Russia.

Alaska, the huge northern island of Hokkaido in Japan, and the Kuril Islands in Russia have all experienced tsunamis. Authorities warned that larger waves might occur later and advised vigilance.

A 4-foot tsunami wave struck Haleiwa, on the northern shore of Oahu, after the tsunami traveled for about six hours towards Hawaii. A tsunami wave of more than five feet has been recorded on Maui's north-central shore, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Governor Josh Green stated that all flights into and out of Maui had been canceled for the night, despite the fact that waves have not affected Hawaii airports. He also mentioned that roughly 200 people were taking refuge in the terminal.

He stated there were no power disruptions in the state and no intentions to turn off the electricity. Governor Josh Green told reporters that Hawaii has "not seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief to us" thus far. "It’s a blessing to not be reporting any damage."

He did say that "we have seen significant water recede several times in Haleiwa, and there were two waves that were measured coming through the Midway Atoll, so that’s been our concern."

It should be mentioned that although the situation appears to be under control at the moment, Hawaii is swiftly nearing a big tsunami wave. Hawaii's Hanalei is actively being hit by tsunami waves. Each wave is reportedly getting stronger and bigger, pushing the inland area farther and harder. One can see the effects of the tsunami.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports that the largest wave to date is a 9-foot crest-to-trough wave that occurred close to Hilo, Hawaii. Additionally, a unique occurrence is about to occur: a tsunami will pass directly beneath a powerful cyclone. Despite the fact that the two events will not coincide for a number of reasons, the hurricane Iona is undoubtedly one of the rarest occurrences in history.

Since they are two distinct systems, there won't be an intersection. Hurricane Iona is atmospheric, while an earthquake's tsunami is seismically generated. Even their paths won't coincide because storm Iona is moving from southeast to west, while a tsunami moves from west to east.

Tsunami waves are actively slamming into Hanalei, Hawaii right now. Each wave is growing larger, more powerful pushing further inland with unstoppable force. This is no longer a warning the impact is happening.

The second wave is now slamming into Kahului, Hawaii — a location where the island's unique geography is amplifying the tsunami's force. The shape of the bay is funneling the energy, making the waves more intense than elsewhere. This could be one of the hardest-hit spots.