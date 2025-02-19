Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency Rae Bareli tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from Thursday, party leaders said. During his stay, he will participate in various programmes and hold meetings with party office-bearers and workers.

Gandhi will enter the district by road from Lucknow airport, as per the itinerary released by district Congress president Pankaj Tiwari. At 10:30 a.m., he will interact with workers of the Bachhrawan Assembly constituency at Balaji Marriage Lawn. At 12 noon, he will meet students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines.

Thereafter, the Congress MP will participate in a women’s dialogue programme at Sahkari Sangh Limited in Uttarpara at 1 p.m. He will also unveil a statue and address a gathering at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College in Shankarpur, Jagatpur. Subsequently, he will proceed to Bhueamau Guest House where he will be staying.

District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said that surprise stops have been planned in Unchahar and Sadar Assembly constituencies during Gandhi’s visit. On Thursday evening, he will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at the guest house. On Friday, the Congress MP will meet common people at the guest house, followed by participation in an event at Bheera Govindpur.

He is also scheduled to visit the Modern Rail Coach Factory for an inspection. Later in the afternoon, he will attend a youth dialogue programme in Lalganj before departing for Lucknow airport. Congress workers have started preparations for Gandhi's visit, Tiwari added.

