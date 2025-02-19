Von der Leyen welcomes EU agreement on 16th package of Russia sanctions

Brussels, Feb 19 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday welcomed the decision taken by the European Union (EU) ambassadors to impose 16th package of sanctions on Russia ahead of the approaching third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I welcome the agreement on our 16th package of sanctions. The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin’s shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans. We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin," Von der Leyen posted on X.

The EU had adopted its 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia on December 16, 2024 that included a significant package of 84 listings consisting of 54 persons and 30 entities responsible for actions "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

The new package, reports in Ukrainian media cited on Wednesday, targets aluminum imports and the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated on Tuesday that sanctions relief could be part of normalising the relationship between the US and Russia.

"I would say to you that in order to bring an end to any conflict there has to be concessions made by all sides. We're not going to predetermine what those are. We're certainly not going to negotiate this today or in a press conference for that matter. But – and there are other parties that have sanctions. The European Union is going to have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well that have been imposed," Rubio said after the Russian and the US delegations wrapped up their meetings in Riyadh.

On Tuesday, Von der Leyen met with General Keith Kellogg, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, before he left for Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The President emphasised the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defence, with a total commitment of €135 billion (approximately $145 billion) — more than any other ally. This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching US contributions," read an EU statement issued after the meeting.

The European Commission President also outlined Europe's plans to scale up defence production and spending, reinforcing both European and Ukrainian military capabilities besides stressing that the EU is carrying its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and "stands ready" to do even more.

"Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. She also expressed the EU's willingness to work alongside the US to end the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve," the statement added.

