Uorfi Javed's Mother Reacts on Daughter's Dresses

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is making the headlines and attracts huge attention from the paps for her bold fashion choices, is starring in Jio Hotstar's new show, Generation Aaj Kal with Funcho. The social media influencer appears with her mother Zakiya on the show and one of the glimpses finds her talking about her daughter's styling decisions.

Without hesitation, Zakiya admitted that she was shocked by Uorfi's dresses initially but after witnessing her daughter's confidence and comfort in those outfits, she decided to support her. Uorfi also made some interesting comments on the show. She admitted that she got fillers and it was her mother who was the first in her family to get Botox done.

Uorfi also revealed her mantra that if we look good from the outside, it will boost the confidence of our inner-self as well. "Generation Aaj Kal" is hosted by content creators Dhruv and Shyam (famous as "Funcho" on Instagram). The show is their debut on an OTT platform. They are well known on social media and they also have a YouTube channel.

Coming to Uorfi Javed, she has been trying to make her mark on the OTT space with content that's attractive to the young generation. She is working on Jio Hotstar's show Engaged: Roka or Dhoka. Previously, she appeared on Amazon Prime Video's web-series, "Follow Karlo Yaar".