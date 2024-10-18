Rachin becomes first NZ batter to score Test ton in India since 2012

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Rachin Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter since 2012 to score a Test century on Indian soil during the first Test against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Though New Zealand lost four wickets in the morning session, Ravindra, whose family hails from Bengaluru, got up the tempo through a breezy century filled with eye-catchy 11 fours and two sixes. The 21-year-old's century was his second in Test cricket, having scored his maiden hundred against South Africa earlier this year.

His hundred was the first by a Kiwi batter in India since Ross Taylor’s Test hundred at the same venue in 2012. With this innings, Ravindra became the 21st New Zealand player to notch up a Test century in India.

Ravindra, who made his Test debut against India in 2021 in Kanpur, stitched a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 137 runs with Tim Southee, before the latter being dimissed by Mohammed Siraj for 65.

With Ravindra batting at 127, New Zealand stretched their lead to 338 runs with 394/9 on the board.

