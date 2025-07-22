Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna is all set to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s much-anticipated film “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.”

On Tuesday, the makers confirmed her as the female lead in this action-packed entertainer. Taking to Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers shared an image featuring Raashii and captioned it, “Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic @RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka' She brings her grace and charm to the sets Shoot underway. Power star @pawankalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14.”

In the first look from the film, Raashii Khanna is introduced as Shloka, a strong and pivotal character who brings a fresh layer to the storyline. The actress is currently filming in Hyderabad alongside Pawan Kalyan, with the ongoing schedule expected to continue until the end of the month. The team plans to complete Pawan Kalyan’s portions by the first week of August before heading into the next phase of production.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Prathiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in prominent roles. The upcoming project marks Raashii’s first-onscreen collaboration with Pawan.

Khanna has earlier teamed up with director Harish Shankar on commercial movies such as “Hyper” and “Bengal Tiger,” both of which are currently streaming on OTTplay Premium.

The project, directed by Harish Shankar, is said to be a cop drama. Pawan Kalyan, currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is balancing his political responsibilities while completing his ongoing film commitments. As per reports, with “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” and “OG” already wrapped up, the actor-politician is now fully focused on “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” which is moving ahead at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

Beyond “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” Raashii Khanna has an exciting lineup. She will soon appear in “Telusu Kada” and is set to share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the Bollywood film “Talakhon Mein Ek.” She also has to Farzi 2, which is expected to begin filming this December, in the pipeline.

