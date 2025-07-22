Samantha Teams Up with Nandini Reddy for Next Movie

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently made a successful debut as a producer with the critically appreciated film Subham, is already setting her sights on her next big project. This time, she will be donning dual roles — both in front of the camera and behind it as a producer.

Sources close to the development reveal that Samantha is currently in advanced talks with director Nandini Reddy for an upcoming film that she intends to independently produce. This marks another exciting collaboration between the actress and director duo, who have previously worked together on popular films like Jabardasth and the box-office success Oh! Baby.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, insiders suggest that discussions are progressing well and the project may be formally launched in the coming weeks.

At present, Samantha is on a short break from her professional commitments. She is reportedly using this time to focus on planning and preparing for the new venture. Her decision to take charge as both actor and producer signals a new phase in her career, showcasing her evolving role in the film industry.

If everything falls into place, this project could emerge as another major milestone for Samantha, both as a performer and a filmmaker. Stay tuned for more updates.