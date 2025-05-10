Punjab ministers assess preparedness in forward areas

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet Ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Baljit Kaur on Saturday visited Fazilka to assess the civil administration preparedness and to interact with locals in forward areas along the International Border, but the Indian forces are in a "high state" of operational readiness.

During the visit, the ministers held a meeting with the district administration and reviewed arrangements at the local Civil Hospital.

They also visited city markets to meet residents and provide reassurance of the government's continued support.

Minister Sond said the government stood firmly with the people of border areas during these testing times.

He said all necessary support is being extended to the armed forces as well.

Civil authorities enforced blackouts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Moga districts and issued a series of advisories asking people to exercise caution against the backdrop of the heightened hostilities.

Reviewing the administration's preparedness, the minister assured residents of Fazilka need not panic, as all arrangements have been made to ensure their safety and convenience. The ministers also inspected the Civil Hospital and confirmed that adequate beds and essential medicines are available as per requirements.

Accompanying minister Baljit Kaur reiterated the government's commitment to the people and urged residents not to fall prey to fear or anxiety.

She reviewed the functioning of the blood bank, civil services, and healthcare facilities during the visit.

While reviewing the civil preparedness, Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said essential commodities are stocked as per requirement, and there are no reports of black marketing or hoarding. Multiple enemy-armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar, and they were instantly engaged and destroyed by air defence units, according to the Indian Army.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote on X.

"The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," it said.

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart enemy designs,” it added.

Civil administration officials said Jalandhar, Ferozepur, and Pathankot cities also saw explosions on the night of May 10. Missile debris was also found at Mand Maur village near Kartarpur. The debris was also found at Rampur Khalian village near Phagwara, where an eight-foot-deep crater was created in the fields.

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Himanshu Aggarwal, in a message, said, "Jalandhar was on red alert all night. Many objects were seen and neutralised by the armed forces. Stay calm and stay inside as much as you can."

The state government has deputed 10 Cabinet ministers to review the preparedness of hospitals, fire stations, and essential services in border districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.