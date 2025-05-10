Pradeep Ranganathan Dude First Look Out: Diwali 2025 Release Locked

After his sensational debut in Love Today, where he impressed both as an actor and director, Pradeep Ranganathan has continued his winning streak with the bilingual success of Dragon. The film cemented his growing reputation across Tamil and Telugu audiences alike. Riding high on back-to-back hits, Pradeep is currently starring in a Pan India venture, produced by the renowned banner Mythri Movie Makers. The upcoming film will also introduce Keerthiswaran as a director. Premalu Beauty Mamitha Baiju plays the leading lady, while senior actor Sarath Kumar plays a crucial role in the film.

The makers officially unveiled the film’s title today, besides releasing its striking first look and making a major announcement regarding its release date. Titled youth-appealingly Dude, the first look poster features Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he holds a Mangalsutra in his hand. As the title and first look poster suggests, Dude is shaping up to be a complete entertainer with a modern twist. The film is set to hit screens worldwide for Diwali 2025, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. Leading the musical front is the fast-rising composer Sai Abhyankkar, while the visual aesthetics are entrusted to cinematographer Niketh Bommi. The film's world will be crafted by production designer Latha Naidu, with Barath Vikraman steering the editing table.

With production already in full swing, the team is working at a brisk pace to offer a proper entertainer for Diwali. The movie Dude will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

