Provide BSI of handles that leaked SRK-starrer 'Jawan' content: Delhi HC to Meta, Telegram

New Delhi, Sep 20 IANS The Delhi High Court has directed Meta and Telegram to provide Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and other relevant details of the groups or channels responsible for leaking content related to the latest Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan".

A bench of Justice C. Hari Shankar, who was hearing a fresh application by Red Chillies Entertainments against Rohit Sharma alleging that he was circulating, without authorisation, copyrighted content relating to the film, also directed the two platforms to suspend or deactivate the groups and channels.

Earlier in April and May, after the clips got leaked, the high court had directed social media platforms, 'shady' websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and various other platforms to remove the leaked clips and stop their circulation as well.

Red Chillies Entertainment Private Ltd, a production house owned by the superstate and his wife Gauri, had filed a lawsuit in the high court on this count, and the court had also asked social media platform X to provide BSI and other relevant details of five accounts responsible for leaking movie’s content.

Hearing the fresh application, Justice Shankar said: "The owners/controllers of the websites identified in Schedule 'D' are directed forthwith to desist from unauthorised copying, transmission, communication or making available any content in which the plaintiff holds copyright including content relating to the cinematographic film 'Jawan' or any part thereof."

Sharma was also restrained from copying, recording, reproducing or transmitting any stills, audio/video clips, songs or recordings of the movie without proper licence from Red Chillies Entertainments.

"... take down from all social media accounts including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram or any other website accessed or operated by you, any content which infringes the copyright of the plaintiff including content relating to the film 'Jawan'," the court directed Sharma.

Moreover, Meta was directed to suspend Sharma’s WhatsApp account and block access to any content on his Facebook page titled “Rohit movies” as well as the Instagram handle.

Justice Shankar has listed the matter for hearing next on October 19.

