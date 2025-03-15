Property dispute turns violent in East Champaran; 1 killed, 3 injured

Patna, March 15 (IANS) A property dispute turned violent in the East Champaran district on Friday night, leaving one person dead and three others seriously injured.

The incident took place in Bakhri Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Kalyanpur police station during a feast hosted by village head (Mukhiya) Jagarnath Rai as part of Holi celebrations.

According to police, an old property dispute between two groups escalated into a violent confrontation, culminating in a knife fight. Upon receiving information, police arrived promptly, rescued the injured, and launched an investigation.

“We have recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital, Motihari, for post-mortem. Thirteen people, including Mukhiya Jagarnath Rai, have been arrested in connection with the incident,” said Jitendra Kumar, SHO of Kalyanpur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Authorities are working to maintain peace in the village.

In a separate incident in Munger district on Friday night, a youth was shot dead and another sustained gunshot injuries following a dispute over Holi songs.

The incident occurred in Shankarpur Milki village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station. The deceased, identified as Bhola Kumar, died on the spot after being shot, while his friend, Golu Kumar, was seriously injured.

According to police, the altercation began when a group led by Mantu Yadav, Fuko Yadav, Anil Yadav, and Prashant Yadav objected to Bhola and Golu playing Holi songs near their house. When the duo refused to stop, the confrontation escalated, leading to the shooting.

Golu Kumar, who sustained a gunshot wound to his waist, was initially treated at Munger Sadar Hospital before being referred to a higher medical center. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the accused.

Munger MLA Pranab Kumar Yadav visited the hospital, assured the victims' families of strict action, and urged authorities to restore peace in the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.