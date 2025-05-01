Promo of Tamil webseries 'Heartbeat Season 2' released

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The makers of director Deepak Sundararajan's 'Heartbeat', on Thursday released a promo for the second season of the popular Tamil web series.

Ever since Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly waiting for answers — and expectations for this new season are sky-high. With its emotional depth, strong characters, and authentic portrayal of hospital life, 'Heartbeat', streamed on JioHotstar, carved a loyal fanbase.

Now, Season 2 of the series promises to deliver bigger moments, deeper conflicts, and heartfelt storytelling.

The promo reintroduces viewers to Rina – or Rina 2.0 – now a senior doctor at RK Hospital. More assured, composed, and in control, Rina is seen leading her new batch of interns with empathy and quiet strength. But beyond her professional role, the promo also shows her playful camaraderie with her old friends, adding warmth and fun to the emotionally intense world of RK Hospital.

Her complex relationship with Arjun — now the Chairman — simmers with unresolved tension, and at the emotional core of the story is Rina’s longing for her mother, Dr. Rathi. The long-hidden secret about their relationship is now out in the open, setting the stage for high-stakes emotional drama.

Season 2 also introduces a fresh group of interns — Nilofer (played by Kana Kaanum Kaalangal fame Akshata), Kiran (Shivam), and Kamal (Abdool), Roshini (Amaya) along with TM Karthik stepping in as the new chief doctor. They join returning cast members Deepa Balu as Rina, Anumol as Dr. Rathi, Yoga Lakshmi as Theju, Padine Kumar as Anita, Sarvhaa as Guna, Sabareesh as Rocky, Charukesh as Arjun, Ram as Naveen, Chandrasekar as Dev, and Giri Dwarakesh as Ramanadhan, along with Diyansh, Reya— all reprising their roles with new arcs and deeper conflicts.

'Heartbeat Season 2' has been written and directed by Deepak Sundararajan, with cinematography by Regimal Surya Thomas, editing by Vignesh Arjun, and music by Saran Raghavan. The series has been produced by A Telefactory Productions Rajavelu, with Rj Shyam Sundar joining as Executive Producer. The series is expected to premiere soon, exclusively on JioHotstar.

