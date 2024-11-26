Priyanka Chopra shares ‘chilling’ picture as she shoots rain scene in November

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of a “chilling” picture of herself all soaked up as she shot for a rain scene in London in November.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared several pictures and clips. The first was a hallway covered with blood and she asked “What do you think is happening in this episode of Citadel 2?”

She also shared a picture of herself covered with jackets and hot water bottle to keep herself warm after shooting for a rain scene. The actress looks visibly cold as she smiled at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “When it’s a rain scene in November in London.”

A few days ago, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images, where she had the sun rays fall on her perfect skin.

In the last two pictures, the actress, who is seen in a burgundy outfit standing and striking a pose for the camera as the sun added the perfect natural lighting to the photographs. It was the same outfit she shared her latest pictures as she shot for a rain sequence.

“Playing with the sun…,” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Sam Heughan and Celine Dion-starrer “Love Again”, is all set to be seen in the series “Citadel 2”. In the actioner, Priyanka will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia. Actor Richard Madden will also return. Other details about the second installment are still under wraps.

“Citadel” first released in 2023. The spy action series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Kane discovers a new organization, Manticore, led by Dahlia (Lesley Manville), leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he's living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague (Stanley Tucci) needs his help.

Talking about films, she has “Heads Of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena, and “The Bluff” co-starring Karl Urban, in her upcoming lineup.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.