Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘looking forward’ to Lily James-starrer ‘Swiped’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas has congratulated Hollywood star Lily James for the premier of “Swiped” and said that she is looking forward to the incredible story.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared the trailer of the upcoming “Swiped,” which had its world premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations @lilyjamesofficial! So looking forward to this incredible story. @hulu.”

Lily in a collaborative post with Gala Gordon had shared the trailer, which was captioned: “Inspired by the billion dollar story... world premiere of SWIPED tonight. It’s time to disrupt the industry. Swiped is streaming September 19 on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus!”

“Swiped” is a biographical drama film written and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, it stars Lily James as Herd, alongside Dan Stevens, Myha'la and Jackson White.

The film follows Whitney Wolfe Herd, who breaks into the male-dominated tech industry by launching two innovative dating apps, making her the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.

On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, PeeCee has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her.

Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.