Preity Zinta takes on a religious trip from Prayagraj to Varanasi with her mom

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta took a religious trip from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Varanasi with her mother. The 'Veer-Zaara' actress posted a video on her Instagram handle, giving a few glimpses of her visit to these holy places.

She further penned a heartfelt note on social media that read, "What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri...So I told her, of course ma, let’s go. Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds."

Sharing her observations from the trip, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress penned, "My observations were -The crowd in Varanasi was very decent.

Never did I encounter anything negative and that, people are essentially good. Even though the trip took us hours we never felt it, thanks to the power of faith & the collective energy of the people around."

Preity Zinta also revealed that her mom was extremely happy throughout the journey and that according to her is the greatest 'seva'. "I have never seen my mom so happy… she was glowing. Looking at her I realised that the greatest seva is not towards god but towards our parents. Sadly we only realise their value, once we become parents. Even though she initiated this entire trip the calling was mine - she was just the excuse. We reached at midnight & saw the midnight Arti. It was for a few seconds as no VIP services were available but it didn’t matter", the diva shared.

She concluded, "It wasn’t the destination but the journey that was important...It was my mom’s shining smile I took back with me as Mahadev’s blessing & it was beyond precious...I love you Ma! Thanks for this incredible trip."

