Ban Muslim participation in Holi celebrations: UP Hindutva outfit urges CM Yogi

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A Hindutva outfit, based in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to impose restrictions on participation of the Muslims during the Holi celebrations, saying that they must be kept away from the festival.

The outfit -- Dharam Raksha Sangh -- said that Holi is a festival of love and harmony for the Sanatan community and also opposed involvement of Muslims in selling colours or entering the festivities.

“The recent incidents in Bareilly showed people belonging to the Muslim community threatening the Hindus. We have decided to prohibit the entry of Muslims in Holi celebrations at major pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gokul and Dauji,” said Dharam Raksha Sangh’s national president Saurabh Gaur.

“We still perceive a threat from their intentions. They could cause disturbances," Gaur alleged.

Dharam Raksha Sangh’s National Coordinator Acharya Badrish termed Muslims as “separatists and jihadists”.

“The UP government must enforce a ban similar to restrictions placed on Muslim participation in Garba festivities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Since they object to colours and ‘gulal, they have no place in our Holi celebrations. They should be kept away and the government must ensure it,” said. Acharya Badrish.

Meanwhile, a petitioner in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, Dinesh Sharma, also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister with his blood and demanded a ban on the entry of Muslims into Braj’s Holi celebrations.

He alleged that Muslims could “spit” on sweets during the festivities. However, Shahi Idgah Intazamia Committee secretary Tanveer Ahmed, who is the legal representative of the Muslim side in the temple-mosque dispute, said that Holi has always been celebrated with peace.

“Holi in Braj has always been celebrated with love and peace. There has never been any complaint from any community. Even great Krishna devotees like Ras Khan and Taj Bibi, who were Muslims, are revered,” he said.

He said that Muslims provided shelter and food to the Hindu pilgrims during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh.

