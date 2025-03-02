KKR's IPL 2024 trophy tour reaches Siliguri, fans pose with silverware

Siliguri, March 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders’ historic IPL 2024 trophy tour made its way to Siliguri on Sunday, extending the celebration of their third title to the Gateway of Northeast India.

The tour began at the marvellous and scenic Coronation Bridge that connects Siliguri to Darjeeling. The prestigious trophy was then exhibited amidst the well-manicured garden of Siliguri at the ISKCON, giving the fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the grandeur of the defending champions.

Celebrating KKR’s title-winning campaign in 2024, Siliguri witnessed a tremendous turnout as the fans got together to see the glorious IPL trophy while also having an opportunity to take pictures alongside it.

As the enthusiasm of the new season builds up, the caravan for KKR’s Trophy Tour will move to Patna on March 7 and Durgapur on March 9, before culminating in Kolkata on March 16.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season on March 22, KKR and Delhi Capitals are the only two teams to not name their captains.

KKR released their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction and was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, becoming the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Shreyas will lead Punjab in the upcoming season.

Recently, KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said he is willing to accept the leadership role with the defending champions. Venkatesh, who joined the franchise for Rs 23.75 crore at last year's mega auction, feels that captaincy is "just a tag" as any player can contribute to the team's cause.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the season on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

