PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Somnath Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat on Sunday and offered prayers to the Lord Shiva.

The Prime Minister’s special puja for the well-being of countrymen comes close on the heels of over month-long Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagaraj.

In fact, after the culmination of Maha Kumbh 2025, PM Modi penned a blog in which he wrote about his imminent visit to one of the most prominent Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

“The way 140 crore Indians turned the ‘Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh’ into a global occasion is truly wonderful. Moved by the dedication, devotion and efforts of our people, I will soon visit Shri Somnath, the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, to offer the fruits of these collective national efforts to Him and to pray for every Indian,” PM Modi had written in his blog.

Notably, Somnath Mandir is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites for Hindus and remains the first among 12 Jytorlinga shrines in the country.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Gujarat. He will visit Sasangir in Junagarh district on Monday, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. He is expected to undertake a jungle safari there, seen as the last remaining habitat of Asiatic lions.

Notably, his government's role in revitalising the tiger population at Gir earned the sanctuary global limelight. Since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he has been involved in the conservation of Asiatic lions.

In 2007, after a poaching incident, his government established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen conservation measures.

The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced, expanding lion protection beyond Gir National Park to 30,000 sq. km, ensuring a safer habitat. His tenure also saw the historic recruitment of women beat guards, with 111 women currently working in the Gir region.

Additionally, the formation of the Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society (GSLCS) helped fund conservation initiatives through eco-tourism revenue, and the ‘Vanya Prani Mitra’ scheme was launched to involve local communities in wildlife protection.

The 'Khushbu Gujarat Ki' campaign, launched by the Gujarat Tourism Department, helped put Gir on the global tourism map, attracting over 33 lakh visitors in the past five years.

