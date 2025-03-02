'All is well': No 'cold war' in MahaYuti, claims Maha CM

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday clarified that all is well within the MahaYuti government and scoffed at rumours about the ongoing Cold War among the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

"We have successfully fought the Opposition and got a landslide victory in the Assembly. We will fight with Opposition but not with media. The media should verify while giving news as per the laid down principle. The media should take the government view before giving any news. There is no Cold War among ruling allies. Both myself and Eknath Shinde know what we do when we are together," he said at the press conference after the Cabinet meeting and customary tea meeting which was boycotted by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also claimed that there was no Cold War among the MahaYuti allies.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also denied news reports about staying various decisions taken by the Ministries held by the Shinde camp earlier.

"The government gives priority for transparency. It is a general practice after we get a representation from any legislator to get it examined and take due action accordingly. I have not given any stay order," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that the state government will present a balanced Budget during the session starting from Monday with a focus on increasing capital expenditure by maintaining the fiscal discipline.

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar after Cabinet meeting and the customary tea meeting, said that despite financial stress the state government would not close welfare and development schemes, including Ladki Bahin Yojana as their implementation will continue.

However, the Chief Minister declared that the ineligible beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be excluded as per the norms laid down by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

He claimed that Maharashtra has emerged at top among other states giving maximum financial benefits under its welfare and development schemes.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government has firmed up a plan to clear pending bills of contractors for various development works, adding that the government has already started paying of 10 per cent dues while the balance will be done after the passage of supplementary demands and the Budget.

Reacting to Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's decision to boycott the customary tea meeting, the Chief Minister said they have missed an opportunity to hold dialogue with the government as they had desired in their letter.

"The government is prepared to hold debate and reply to the issues raised by Opposition during the Budget session. Despite the MahaYuti's strength of 237, the government will not underestimate Opposition considering their numbers but will give due opportunity for them for discussion," he added.

"Opposition has sent a nine page letter raising several issues. The letter was one of the longest in last so many years but it is based on newspaper reports. Had they read the government clarification and its stand on the issues the size of the letter would have been reduced," he remarked.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also commented that the Opposition MVA had continued the tradition of boycotting the customary tea meeting.

However, he said that the state government is ready to reply to each and every issue raised by the Opposition MVA.

On the molestation of Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse's daughter, CM Fadnavis admitted it was an unfortunate incident, saying that he already spoke to the Union Minister and assured her that no one will spared despite their party affiliations.

