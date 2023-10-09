With poll announcement in 5 states, farewell of BJP & its allies also announced: Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Welcoming the announcement of election schedule for five states, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that with the announcement of polls, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said, "With the announcement of elections in five states, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced."

He said, "In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress party will go to the people with strength. Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress Party."

His remarks came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the poll schedule for the states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

In Mizoram, voting will take place on November 7, while Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17.

Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana on November 30, while Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases -- on November 7 and 17.

Counting in all five states will take place on December 3.

