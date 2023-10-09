Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to mother who helped step-father rape her daughter

Kochi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to a mother for allegedly facilitating the rape of her minor daughter by the stepfather.

Justice P. Gopinath termed the allegation against the mother "grave" and an "insult" to motherhood, if it's proved true. "I am of the view that the petitioner is clearly not entitled to anticipatory bail. The allegations against the petitioner are very serious and if true they are an insult to motherhood," read the order.

The prosecution in the case pointed out that during the period from 2018 to 2023, the stepfather had, with the consent and knowledge of the petitioner, indulged in conversations of a sexual nature with the minor girl.

Other grave and explosive charges, including rape, was also pointed out and in all these, the petitioner mother had a role and the court opined that if granted bail, it could have a bearing on the victim.

"The apprehension expressed by the learned Public Prosecutor appears to be real. The petitioner being the biological mother of the minor victim may be in a position to influence or intimidate the victim if she is granted bail,” said the High Court and dismissed the petition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.