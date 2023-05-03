UP Police teams set up to arrest SHUATS officials

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), May 3 (IANS) Special police teams have been constituted for the arrest of eight Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture Technology and Science (SHUATS) officials, including the vice chancellor on instructions of ACP Karachhana, Ajeet Singh Chauhan.

The teams comprising Naini police and Crime Branch are carrying out raids to arrest the accused.

Till now two of the accused have been arrested while others are at large.

In February this year, two FIRs were lodged against SHUATS vice chancellor R.B. Lal, former registrar Ajay Kumar Lawrence, pro-vice chancellor Sunita B. Lal, chancellor J.A. Oliver, former director HRM Vinod B. Lal, registrar Robin L. Prasad, former finance controller Stephen Das, dean Mohd Imtiyaz, pro V-C Sarvjeet, former director HRM Ranjan A. John, and office superintendent Ashok Sandeep Singh at Naini police station.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of circle officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar for financial and recruitment irregularities at the deemed university.

Following the FIRs, Naini police carried out raids and arrested pro-vice chancellor Sarvjeet Herbert and office superintendent Ashok Singh.

Interestingly, SHUATS is the same institution where Atiq Ahmad had misbehaved and was arrested in 2017.

