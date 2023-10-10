PM reviews implementation of schemes announced in I-Day speech

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress made on implementation of schemes announced by him during his Independence Day speech this year.

Modi had in his August 15 speech, spoken about providing incentives to two crore women engaged in Anganwadis and self help groups (SHGs) and turn them into “lakhpati didis".

During the meeting, Modi took stock of the various livelihood interventions planned to achieve this target. He had also spoken about equipping 15,000 women SHGs with drones for agriculture and related purposes.

Modi was given an overview of the plans to implement this, ranging from training of women SHGs to monitoring of activities, official sources said.

The Prime Minister had also spoken about taking the number of Jan Aushadhi stores in India to 25,000 from the 10,000 stores currently functioning, in order to make affordable medicines easily available for the people. He reviewed the implementation of the strategy for this expansion, sources said.

