Anti-dust campaign: Gopal Rai conducts surprise inspection of NBCC project site

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) project site at Karkardooma as part of the anti-dust campaign.

During the inspection, several irregularities were discovered, including violations of construction dust control rules.

He said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) was instructed to issue notices to the concerned agency for these violations.

He said that monetary penalties will be imposed if the agency fails to respond satisfactorily to the notice.

Rai said that the importance of following the 14 rules related to construction dust control at all construction sites and warned of strict action against non-compliance.

As part of the campaign, 591 teams have been deployed, along with mechanical road sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and mobile anti-smog guns to control dust pollution in Delhi.

