PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi

Nagpur, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was welcomed by the Deekshabhoomi president, Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Shurei Sasai, also known as Sasai.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to Mahatma Buddha.

PM Modi reached Deekshabhoomi after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.

Deekshabhoomi has been a globally known place since last many years. It is the place of transformation of thoughts and actions for millions. Deekshabhoomi is built on the lines of the original Buddhist architecture, a replica of the famous stupa erected by the Great Emperor Asoka at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh. It is the biggest ever stupa in the Asian Continent. It was inaugurated on December 18, 2001 by the then President of India, K.R. Narayanan.

According to the Deekshabhoomi management, the revival of Buddhism with its originality intact was performed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ashok Vijaya Dashami (October 14, 1956) at this place,e and now it has worldwide recognition.

The memorial was built with the untiring efforts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. It is the most sought after religious place of the Buddhist Circuit now and is visited by hundreds everyday. Researchers and academicians come to this place to study the philosophy of the Bhagwan Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The central memorial has been visited by several dignitaries of national and international significance. It draws a major number of visitors every year, and the congregation sustains a unique example of peace and harmony.

On the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, a mega celebration is organised by the Samiti annually.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in his address to Buddhists, had stated that Nagpur was a homeland of ‘Nag’ people, the ‘Nag’ river at this place was the early settlement of those people. All the Nagas were primarily Buddhists, and in reverence to them, he had chosen this place. He explained in detail the ways of upliftment of life by following the Panchasilas and the Eightfold path preached by the Buddha 2550 years ago.

