Rakul Preet Singh loves ‘puran polis’: It’s made with so much love

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) On Gudi Padwa on Sunday, actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed her favourite delicacy on the occasion is “puran polis” as it is made with so much love.

Asked what’s her favorite Gudi Padwa delicacy, Rakul said: “Puran Poli, hands down! It’s sweet, soft, and just feels like home. I’ve grown up enjoying it during festivals, and every bite reminds me of those happy family moments. Plus, it’s made with so much love that you just can’t resist!”

What does Gudi Padwa mean to Rakul?

“For me, Gudi Padwa is all about fresh beginnings and positive vibes. It’s that time of the year when everything feels new—the energy, the hopes, the celebrations. I love how it brings families together, whether it’s for pujas, good food, or just spending quality time.”

“It’s a reminder to embrace change with a happy heart!”

The actress loves dressing up for festivals.

“Gudi Padwa is the perfect excuse to wear a beautiful saree- something bright and traditional. I usually go for a yellow or red saree, with a bindi, big jhumkas, and fresh gajra in my hair. There’s something so special about wearing Indian outfits on festive days—it just makes everything feel more celebratory,” she added.

Gudi Padwa coincides with Chaitra Navratri, which is widely celebrated in North India. The actress shared some memories.

“Growing up in North India, Chaitra Navratri was always a special time. I remember the festive vibe all around—morning prayers, the sound of bhajans, and the aroma of delicious satvik food at home. The last two days were always my favorite because of the kanya pujan, where we’d be invited to relatives’ homes, and I’d get little gifts and prasad.”

“It was such a warm, joyous tradition that still brings back beautiful memories. Even now, whenever I get a chance, I try to keep up with the traditions, especially the fasting and the celebrations at home.”

