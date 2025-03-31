PM Modi to inaugurate 1st Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir on April 19: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu, March 31 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service on April 19 from Katra, marking the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Sunday, the Union Minister Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Udhampur on April 19. He will visit the world's highest railway bridge and inaugurate it. After that, he will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra."

The Jammu-Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will commence operations from Katra, as the Jammu railway station is currently undergoing renovation.

According to officials, the rail link project was completed last month.

Trial runs of the train on the Katra-Baramulla route have been successfully conducted. The Commissioner of Railway Safety approved the train service between Katra and Kashmir in January, they said.

Officials said that the Vande Bharat Express is expected to cut down travel time considerably between Jammu and Srinagar, offering a modern and efficient rail service for the region.

The launch of the train will meet the longstanding demand for direct rail connectivity to Kashmir.

At present, train services are limited to the Sangaldan-Baramulla route within the Valley and from Katra to various destinations across the country.

Officials said that the ambitious project to connect Kashmir by rail began in 1997 but encountered numerous delays due to challenging geological, topographical, and meteorological conditions.

The project comprises 38 tunnels stretching a total of 119 km, including the 12.75 km-long Tunnel T-49, the longest transportation tunnel in India.

Additionally, it features 927 bridges spanning 13 km in total, with the iconic Chenab Bridge standing out. This bridge, measuring 1,315 metres in length with a 467-metre arch span, rises 359 metres above the riverbed -- making it 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and the highest arch railway bridge in the world.

According to a Ministry of Railways statement, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti freezing features. The Snow removal train, moving ahead of passenger and freight trains, will make sure that trains on this strategic route run all through the year, day and night.

This will ensure all-weather connectivity between both regions.

To give passengers a comfortable and safe travel experience, the Railways has used Anti-Vibration seismic devices in the project as this region falls in Zone-V earthquake vulnerability.

These dampers will absorb the tremors in the Himalayan terrain and thus maintain faster and safer travel for commuters.

"The Vande Bharat Express running in Kashmir is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20°C. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems," as per the statement.

The driver's cabin features a heated windshield to prevent it from fogging up or freezing, ensuring clear visibility in extreme temperatures.

The train also has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, ensuring that essential systems continue to function during cold weather.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.