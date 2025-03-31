PM Modi has vision for India for next 1,000 years, says Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Nagpur, March 31 (IANS) Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara on Monday shed light on the developments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to RSS HQ in Nagpur and stated that India’s progress and prosperity for next 1,000 years remains one of 'priority areas' of PM Modi’s governance. He also criticized the Opposition for insulting the country’s valiant and historical figures.

Prime Minister Modi participated in a programme organised at the RSS headquarters on Sunday, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Besides PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the program also saw Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj in attendance.

Notably, this was first visit by PM Modi to the RSS HQs, as Prime Minister. In fact, he is only the second PM after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay a visit.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, speaking to IANS, said, "The Prime Minister spoke about preparing India for the next 1,000 years to ensure its strength and prosperity."

He highlighted PM Modi’s emphasis on India's cultural values, particularly the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the idea of the 'world as one family'.

"He underlined the public welfare aspects of Indian culture and said that for centuries, it has guided humanity towards well-being," Swami Avdheshanand added.

He further shared with IANS, "Prime Minister stressed on the importance of carrying forward teachings of Dr Hedgewar and Guru Golwalkar and also stated that country was witnessing the positive impact of the Sangh’s 100 years of dedication."

When asked about his interaction with PM Modi, Swami Avdheshanand remarked, "The Prime Minister’s humility was evident during the program. When praised, he accepted it with grace, attributing it to divine blessings. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to working for the welfare of the nation."

Responding to Opposition's remarks about cowsheds being unhygienic, the spiritual guru said, "PM Modi underlined the importance of the cow as a mother, emphasizing that it is not only beneficial for India but for the entire world. He cited the contributions of Indian cow breeds in various countries, including Brazil."

Giri strongly objected to Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman’s comments, labeling Rana Sanga a traitor.

"This country will never tolerate the insult of great men. India has always upheld the ideals of its true heroes, and those who defame them are doing a great disservice," he said.

