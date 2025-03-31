Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made headlines after being spotted at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Adding to the buzz, she was seen alongside former Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara, sparking curiosity among cricket and entertainment fans alike.

A video circulating on social media shows Malaika wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey, leading to speculation about her association with the franchise. Her presence at the match has fueled discussions among fans, with many wondering if she has a deeper connection with the team beyond just being a spectator.

Kumar Sangakkara, the Sri Lankan cricket legend, previously served as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach for multiple seasons before being replaced by Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2025. He continues to play a crucial role in the franchise as the director of cricket.

Sangakkara, a celebrated former cricketer, had an illustrious IPL career, representing Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad. His experience and insights remain valuable to the Royals as they aim for a strong season under the new leadership.

With the IPL season in full swing, Malaika’s presence at the match has only added to the excitement, leaving fans eager to know more about the reason behind her support for Rajasthan Royals.