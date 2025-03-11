PM Modi expands 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative globally with tree plantation in Mauritius

Port Louis, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, planted a tree at the Botanical Garden in Mauritius on Tuesday as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, promoting tree planting in honour of mothers.

Sharing pictures of the event on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Humbled by the heartfelt gesture of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, in taking part in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' -- a tribute to nature, motherhood and sustainability."

"His support stands tall as a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and better future," he added.

Highlighting the strengthened bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Reinforcing joint commitment to a green future, PM Modi & PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam planted a Bael sapling in the garden, contributing to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative."

PM Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on June 5, 2024. The campaign's impact has extended beyond national borders, with over 27,500 trees planted in 136 countries worldwide.

The initiative reflects PM Modi's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation. Earlier, during his visit to Guyana, PM Modi planted a tree alongside Guyana's President Irfan Ali.

During his visit to Pakistan for the 23rd Meeting of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Council of Heads of Government (CHG), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative by planting an Arjuna sapling to promote the Prime Minister's campaign.

PM Modi's tree planting ceremony in Mauritius was part of his two-day state visit, where he will participate as the chief guest in the nation's National Day celebrations.

His visit will also include meetings with top dignitaries, including Mauritius' former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, and the signing of agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi began his engagements in the Indian Ocean archipelago by paying homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Port Louis.

The Botanic Garden, formerly known as the Royal Botanic Gardens, Pamplemousses, was renamed in September 1988 on the 88th birth anniversary of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, who also served as the Governor General of Mauritius.

Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the memorial and also paid tributes to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.