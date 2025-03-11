TSPSC Group 1 Marks Recounting 2025: Check Process, Fee, and Last Date

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced Group 1 results, a milestone event for applicants waiting for their TSPSC results. According to the official notification, Group 1 exam results are released on the official TSPSC website along with provisional marks and general ranking lists.

Verifying TSPSC Group 1 Results

To verify their results, candidates need to follow these easy steps:

Visit the official website: Open tspsc.gov.in and click on the link "GROUP-I SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO: 02/2024 MAINS EXAM MEMORANDUM OF MARKS" appearing on the home page.

and click on the link "GROUP-I SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO: 02/2024 MAINS EXAM MEMORANDUM OF MARKS" appearing on the home page. Enter login credentials: Fill in your TGPSC ID, Mains HallTicket Number, and Date of Birth, and click on "Get Data."

View and save marks: Marks will appear on the screen. Save them for future reference.

Recounting of Marks

Aspirants can also submit a request for recounting of marks at Rs. 1000. Recounting facility will be made available up to March 24th.

TSPSC Results Release Schedule

Here's a brief overview of the TSPSC results release schedule:

March 10: Group-1 Results & Provisional Marks Release

March 11: Group-2 General Ranking List Announcement

March 14: Group-3 General Ranking List Announcement

March 17: Hostel Welfare Officer Final Results Announcement

March 19: Extension Officer Final Results Announcement

What's Next?

The candidates who have passed the Group 1 examinations will go to the subsequent phase of the selection process. The ultimate appointment of shortlisted candidates will be subject to their medical fitness based on a proper medical examination.

