PM Modi accuses Chhattisgarh govt of using state’s property as ATM

Bhopal, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress government in Chhattisgarh of indulging in 'cow dung' scam. He also accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led government of doing scams to fill up the coffers of its top bosses in Delhi.

Modi made the accusations while addressing a public gathering in Raigarh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Chhattisgarh, has alleged a scam in cow dung procurement under the state’s Gaudhan Nyay Yojana.

Alleging that the mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as ATM by the Congress, the Prime Minister said that had the Congress done its work sincerely, things would have been easy for him today.

Questioning the Congress’ guarantees for the Assembly elections, Modi said that 50 years ago, the party had given the ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan to eliminate poverty, and it is making the same promises today.

The Prime Minister said that his government is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh, but the Congress government there is only making tall claims.

Lauding the success of Chandrayaan-3, he said the historic moment has ushered a festive atmosphere in the entire country.

“India’s Chandrayaan reached that spot where no nation in the world could reach earlier. The world is saying that Chandrayaan is the best,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.