Assam CM's wife to file Rs 10cr defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Thursday said she will file a defamation lawsuit against Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged "slanderous campaign" against the business she works for.

Bhuyan Sarma said that she would file a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against the Congress MP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gogoi shared an image on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote: "PM Narendra Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife's firm get Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy.

"Are Central government schemes meant to enrich the BJP?" he questioned.

In a statement, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma said that Gogoi had attacked a 17-year-old company run by a woman in an effort to smear and discredit the business which had complied with all legal requirements.

She said: "I am, therefore, forced to initiate a lawsuit of defamation with Rs 10 crore damages against Gaurav Gogoi in the court of law to defend the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign by him."

Since last Wednesday, CM Sarma and Gogoi have been engaged in a verbal battle on X over allegations that the company owned by the Assam CM's wife received a credit subsidy through PM Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Sarma has also frequently refuted claims that neither his wife nor the business she works for has ever received money from the Central government.

In addition, he stated that he would accept any punishment, including retirement from public service, if there was any proof that his wife had received or made a claim for money from the government.

