PM Internship Scheme Round 2 with over one lakh opportunities open for applications

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is once again open for applications with the launch of Round 2 of the pilot phase, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said on Thursday.

After more than six lakh applications in Round 1, Round 2 offers more than one lakh internship opportunities in top companies across more than 730 districts in the country.

The scheme targets individuals aged 21 to 24 who are currently not enrolled in any full-time academic programme or employment, offering them a unique chance to kick-start their careers.

Each intern will be supported with monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, supplemented by one-time financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

More than 300 top companies across sectors including Oil, Gas and Energy; Banking and Financial Services, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Metals & Mining Manufacturing & Industrial, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and many more have offered internship opportunities to Indian youth for gaining real-world experience, network with professionals and enhance their employability.

According to the Ministry, eligible youth can explore and select internships based on their preferred district, state, sector and area, and filter internships within a customisable radius from their specified current address.

In round 2, each applicant can apply to up to three internships until the application deadline.

For round 2, more than 70 IEC events are being conducted across India in districts with a maximum number of internship opportunities in colleges, universities ITIs, Rozgar melas, etc., based on the kind of qualifications required for these internships.

Furthermore, national-level digital campaigns are underway through multiple platforms as well as influencers based on the concentration of opportunities and relevance to youth.

The PM Internship Scheme is designed to harness the potential of India's youth population by providing them with 12-month paid internships in top companies in India.

Each internship will be a combination of relevant training and professional experience (at least six months) to ensure that candidates learn and can also apply their skills in real-world settings.

