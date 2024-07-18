Playing in IPL helped me improve my game and gain confidence, says Shivam Dube

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India all-rounder Shivam Dube credited the Indian Premier League for improving his skills and gaining confidence as he made inroads in the Men in Blue side after the successful 2024 season.

Dube finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings in the season with 396 runs including three half-centuries at a blistering strike rate of 162.29. His strong show in the cash-rich tournament earned him a coveted spot in India's highly competitive 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

The all-rounder kept his place in India's playing 11 throughout the tournament and delivered in crunch situations for the side including the crucial knock of 27 runs in the final against South Africa. He built a vital 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (76) to take the side to 176/6 in 20 overs as India defeated Proteas by six runs to add a second T20 World Cup title to their cabinet. He amassed 133 runs in eight innings while batting in the lower middle order.

"The IPL is remarkable, both for players and for the growth of cricket in India. It provides a fantastic platform for young talent to showcase their skills alongside some of the best players in the world. Personally, playing in the IPL has been a significant learning experience, helping me improve my game and gain confidence," Dube told IANS.

While talking about IPL's contribution in Indian cricket's growth, he added, "Since the inception of the IPL, the growth of cricket in India has been phenomenal. It has brought in new fans, increased the popularity of the sport, and created numerous opportunities for players at all levels. The exposure and competitive environment of the IPL have elevated the standards of Indian cricket, contributing to the success we see on the international stage today."

After the T20 World Cup, Dube played three T20I against Zimbabwe. He only got the opportunity to bat in one game and scored 26 runs. He also bagged three scalps in the series. India won the series 4-1 and showed their dominance as T20 champions.

Dube will next be seen in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

