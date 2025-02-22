Plant-rich, low saturated-fat diet may help reduce psoriasis severity: Study

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy foods, and lean meats, low in salt and sugar can help reduce the severity of psoriasis -- a skin disease --, according to new research.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting inflammatory skin disease that causes flaky patches of skin that form scales. The condition, which affects millions worldwide, is believed to be caused by a problem with the immune system.

The study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, showed that greater red and processed meat intake was associated with more severe psoriasis. On the other hand, plant-based diets and low-saturated fat items significantly reduced the severity.

"Our findings point to the potential benefits of dietary interventions in improving patient outcomes," said Sylvia Zanesco, doctoral student from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King's College London, UK.

"Given the impact of psoriasis on physical and psychological well-being, incorporating dietary assessments into routine care could offer patients additional support in managing their condition," she added.

The team analysed data from 257 adults with psoriasis who had completed an online survey. They found significant associations between diet quality and the severity of psoriasis.

The study contributes to the growing body of evidence supporting dietary modification as a complementary strategy in psoriasis management to potentially alleviate disease severity and improve patients' quality of life.

Professor Wendy Hall, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at King's College London said the research brings much-needed evidence that there may be a role for dietary advice besides standard clinical care.

As the findings confirm that diet plays a prominent role in managing symptoms of psoriasis, Hall stressed the need for further research to understand the importance of diets rich in healthy plant foods in reducing symptoms of psoriasis in a controlled clinical trial.

