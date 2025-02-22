Federal Judge blocks Trump’s executive order targeting DEI programs

Washington, Feb 22 (IANS) A federal judge has temporarily blocked a sweeping executive order issued by President Donald Trump that aimed to end government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The ruling comes as a lawsuit challenging the order moves forward.

Judge Adam Abelson, based in Baltimore, ruled on Friday that the order likely violates free speech protections. He granted an injunction preventing the federal government from withdrawing funding from DEI-related initiatives until the case is resolved.

On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to terminate all grants and contracts related to equity-focused programs. A subsequent order mandated that federal contractors certify they do not support DEI efforts.

The lawsuit challenging the orders was filed earlier this month by plaintiffs including the city of Baltimore and higher education organisations. They argue that the directives are unconstitutional, represent an overreach of presidential authority, and suppress free speech.

“The chilling effect on universities, municipalities, and private entities is profound,” the plaintiffs stated in legal filings. “These orders undermine critical efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Americans.”

The Trump administration, however, contends that the President’s actions are narrowly focussed on DEI programs that allegedly violate federal civil rights laws. White House officials argue that federal funds should not support initiatives that, in their view, promote discrimination or ideological agendas.

Legal experts suggest the case could set a major precedent regarding executive power and government funding for DEI programs. If the lawsuit progresses to the Supreme Court, it could have far-reaching implications for federal policies related to diversity and inclusion.

For now, Judge Abelson’s ruling ensures that funding for DEI programs remains intact while the legal battle unfolds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.